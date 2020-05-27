Back End Java Developer

Back End Java Developer Looking for a company to belong to?I have a client in Cape Town that has an opening for an individual who is looking for a company to belong to. This environment is not all about Tech. It is about working as a team to create the platforms on which this very successful business operates. Here’s a chance to harness your Back end development skills in a Java, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML, AWS environment. This is also an opportunity to Develop whilst staying relevant to the business at large through interfacing with the various stakeholders across the business to ensure that whatever you develop, works in reality.If you are a team player and want the benefits of belonging to a long standing team in a stable company with great corporate benefits then give me a call. This is an urgent assignment.(No BEE or SA Citizen Requirements – Perm residency suffices)Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT is an established recruitment brand in the IT market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or callYurika Scheepers on (contact number)Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

