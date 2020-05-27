Back End Java Developer

Back End Java Developer Find long term stability with a household brandMy client is offering an opportunity to a Back End Java Developer, based in Cape Town, to join their dynamic team. This is an environment for a team player, that can assist the team to create the platforms on which this very successful business operates. This is an opportunity to enhance your skills as a Back End Developer, using Java, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML and AWS. This is also an a chance to stay relevant to the business at large by interfacing with the various stakeholders across the business to ensure the maximum result of what was intended, whilst still developing.If you are looking to belong to a team with a stable company, for the long term, this is the opportunity for you. And don’t forget the corporate benefits included. This is an urgent assignment.Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT is an established recruitment brand in the IT market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or callYurika Scheepers on (contact number)Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position