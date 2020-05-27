As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-endcoding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a teamplayer with an eye for visual design and utility. Technical experience:
- Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express
- Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases
- ReactJS, VueJS, Angular
- Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)
- Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
- CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years of development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
- Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker
- Perseverance
- Ability to work under pressure
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Perks:
- Work within a strong growing team
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- We are serious about work-life balance
- Daily meals at the office
- Great Coffee at the office