Full Stack Developer

May 27, 2020

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-endcoding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a teamplayer with an eye for visual design and utility. Technical experience:

  • Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

  • Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

  • ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

  • Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)

  • Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

  • CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

 Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years of development experience

  • Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

  • Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker

  • Perseverance

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Dependable, responsible and collaborative

  • Supportive Team Player

  • Fast learner

  • Self driven

  • Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

  • Excellent communication skills

  • The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

  • Excitement about technology

 Perks:

  • Work within a strong growing team

  • Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

  • Flexible, results oriented culture

  • We are serious about work-life balance

  • Daily meals at the office

  • Great Coffee at the office

