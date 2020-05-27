Java Developer

– Proven hands-on Software Development experience
– Proven working experience in Java development
– Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java/Java EE.
– Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
– Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management, etc).
– Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies(JPA, Hibernate).
– Experience in the Spring Framework.
– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC, Spark, Maven)
Experience with test-driven development.
– Experience in Richfaces, EJB3, Camunda, Webservices(Soap/rest)