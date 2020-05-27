Senior C# Developer

May 27, 2020

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

This is a great opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join a team of talented developers, who are working on a variety of projects to build Azure based applications.

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • .NET Core
  • Azure
  • C#
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL Server

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • New tech
  • Modern office
  • Casual dress code
  • Rapid career progression
  • Training

If you are interested in this opportunity, email or ring me on

