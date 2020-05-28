DevOps Engineer

Job Objectives

You have already moved from a full stack developer or seniors ops engineer into a devops engineer role in a linux based environment. Maybe you are working at a smaller organisation where you are a bit of a jack of all trades but you yearn for something more challenging? You want to work at scale with large diverse team of specialist supporting a 24X7 operation. You will be used to taking responsibility for deploying applications into production and, with the assistance of appropriate monitoring, proactively troubleshooting any issues that arise. You have an understanding of at least one develops tools chain. You have experience with at least one of the following architectural patterns:

-Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs

-Complex serverless applications

Key performance outputs:

Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production

Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications

Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and productionQualificationsGrade 12

3 year degree/diploma in technology field

AWS DevOps Professional CertificationExperience1-year work experience as a DevOps engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications

3-5 years of work experience in a technology-related field either as full stack developer or operations engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deploymentKnowledge and Skills2 years knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud

2 years knowledge or digital application patterns

1 year knowledge of DevOps

2 years knowledge of agile

2 years knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

1-3 years ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

2-3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloudformation, ECS and lambda

2-3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging

2-3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager

2-3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

2-3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDSApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

