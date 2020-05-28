Senior Sharepoint Developer

– B-degree required

– Relevant Microsoft certification beneficial

– 5/6 years IT experience, preferably in applications development, 3 of which are in service-oriented solutions architecture/design in a Microsoft development environment

– Able to develop software solutions in a MS Team systems environment using technologies such as VisualStudio.Net, Windows Workflow Foundation, SharePoint, C#.Net, SQL, SQL Reporting Services

– Performing SharePoint 2010 and 2016 Configuration Development

– Knowledge of service-oriented development lifecycle methodology, and modelling frameworks such as SOMF, and discovery & analysis modelling notation.

– Developing User experience architectures; business process and workflow designs; data architecture; Identity and Access design; designing and developing Web-services

– Managing Application development projects through the Systems Development Lifecycle

– In-depth experience in solution design and knowledge of SOA

– Experience using Microsoft SharePoint InfoPath 2010

– Experience using Microsoft Workflow Manager

– Experience using SharePoint Designer

Learn more/Apply for this position