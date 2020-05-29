Business Architect

Job Objectives

1. Establish a framework for creating architectures based on business requirements, strategic Business Solution goals & objectives, and industry standards:

Develop, set and maintain business architecture methodologies and modeling standards.

Define business architecture policies, principles and reference models to guide business architecture decision-making.

Define and implement processes to create and update business architectures.

2. Monitor, evaluate and improve the performance of the Business Architecture capability and architecture governance framework:

Monitor and measure the maturity and effectiveness of the Business Architecture capability & Business Architecture framework and identify potential improvement opportunities.

Ensure that the Business Architecture framework and any updates to it, is communicated to all stakeholders and that it is effectively used throughout the Business Solutions department, as well as on every program or project.

Establish, maintain and improve the Business Architecture repository.

Create and maintain Level 1 & Level 2 business processes for all legal entities within Shoprite across the enterprise

3. Identify business disconnects and gaps in the business and IT landscape:

Identify strategic goals and objectives by reviewing the business and IT strategic direction and monitoring changes in the business and technology landscape.

Identify rationalization opportunities in the Business Architecture landscape

Identify gaps in the Business Architecture landscape to achieve strategic goals and objectives.

Create high level as-is and to-be architectures of the future business landscape. (E.g. Capabilities, Business Services, Business Process L0 to L2, etc.)

Create architecture roadmaps and transition plans to implement.

Identify scope and propose initiatives to realize the future Business Solutions landscape in partnership with the Business Engagement Manager and Business.

Work closely with the IT Enterprise Architect and Solution Architects to deliver on strategic business objectives and goals.

4. Manage Business Architecture deliverables:

Create a central repository for business processes and review Business/ Process Architect and Lead Business Analyst’s Level 3 processes within each domain.

Make sure that all Business Analysts and Architects adhere to the Business Architecture standards and principles.

Ensure that Business Architects and Lead Business Analysts are trained and have the right set of skills to perform their functions.

Review Business Analyst Leads’ outputs.

5. Customer Satisfaction:

Engage with General Managers, Senior Managers, Managers, Supervisors, and Users to understand their strategies and business goals at a sufficient level to be able to offer advice on the nature of the required information solution

Identify improvements to the customer experience through process, data, people and systems.

Understand customer needs and develop business processes accordingly.

Ensure customer needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate processes/procedures.

Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.

Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.QualificationsBCom Degree in Information SystemsExperience15 years of working experience in the IT industry

12 years of experience as a Leader in the IT industry – Managing technology teams both in the business applications and operational areas, experience on programs shaping strategy and roadmaps across lines of business.

2-3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects and successfully negotiated major project issues

10 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes

5 years Lead the delivery of solution business blueprints that satisfies business requirements.Knowledge and Skills5 Years Expert in multiple core retail business processes

5 Years Strategy frameworks and best practices

10 Years Knowledge and experience translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Creating operating models, business process models and requirements using industry-standard techniques (preferably event-driven processes )

Business process reengineering

Ability to work to tight deadlines and within budget;

