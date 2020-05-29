Delphi Developer

Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Strong problem solving skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
- Ability to work within a team.
- Effective planning and organizational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven.
- Report to Systems Analyst.
- Delphi.
- Matric.
- B-Tech degree or diploma.
- 2-4 years’ experience.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze, design and develop complex systems.
- Understand system functionality.
- Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.
- Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
- Construct and implement programs.
- Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.
- Support on production systems.
- Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.
- Direct system construction.
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
- Be responsible for quality code walk through.
- Train and supervise junior trainees.
- Work as part of a project team.
- Willing to travel and be on standby.