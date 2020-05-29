Information Security Specialist

Purpose Statement
- To assist in setting the governance for security of computer information systems by developing, proposing and assessing IT practices, policies and procedures aligned to business requirements and based on legislative and regulatory requirements and best practices, guidelines and standards.
Experience
Min:
- 3 – 5 years’ Financial Services or Banking industry experience
Ideal:
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in information security
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Certification in Security Management or Similar
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Security Management
- A relevant degree
Knowledge
Min:
- ISO 27001/2 / ISF / NIST / PCI DSS / COBIT
- Information Classification and Retention
- IT general controls
- A broad knowledge of infrastructure and applications
Ideal:
- Banking knowledge
- Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements, specific to information security
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Negotiation skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Clear criminal and credit record