Information Security Specialist

May 29, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To assist in setting the governance for security of computer information systems by developing, proposing and assessing IT practices, policies and procedures aligned to business requirements and based on legislative and regulatory requirements and best practices, guidelines and standards.

Experience
Min:

  • 3 – 5 years’ Financial Services or Banking industry experience

Ideal:

  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in information security

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Certification in Security Management or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management or Security Management
  • A relevant degree

Knowledge
Min:

  • ISO 27001/2 / ISF / NIST / PCI DSS / COBIT
  • Information Classification and Retention
  • IT general controls
  • A broad knowledge of infrastructure and applications

Ideal:

  • Banking knowledge
  • Familiarity with industry regulatory requirements, specific to information security

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position