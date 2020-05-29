Programmer Analyst

My client based in Cape Town North (Bellville) is currently looking for an Data Analyst Programmer to join them on a contract

About the role

The primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You need to uncover and synthesize connections in data that are not always so clear. This will involve engaging with different clients to understand business problems/needs and deliver data insights. By understanding the data value chain and retail acumen will help you to put everything into context. Being able to tell a compelling story by visualising data is crucial to get your point across and keep your stakeholders engaged. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers.

Strengths

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility

– Strong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skills

– Detail-oriented with excellent communication skills

– You have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life

– Can cope under pressure

– Curious and interested in analysing problems and possible solutions

– Strong team player

– Self-driven learner, passionate about new technology

– Above all, be passionate about what you do

Qualifications and key competencies

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– Preferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCP

– At least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experience

– Dimensional Modelling

– Data analyses

– Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)

– Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficial

– Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT

– Preferred – Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL

– Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourably

– Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s

– Preferred agile experience

Responsibilities

– Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

– Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

– Develop and drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible whilst adhering to team best practices.

– Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

– Mentor fellow developers.

– Support existing solutions within GCP and Oracle.

– Doing standby on a rotating basis.

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

