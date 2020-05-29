The Senior QA Automation Engineer will be working as part of the Company’s Quality Assurance and Development team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.
– Implementing CI and automation using infrastructure code within the Azure cloud
– Working closely with the development teams to ensure all new features have sufficient coverage
– Working with the QA team to enhance coverage in thoose areas which may be lacking
– Migrate their legacy inhouse testing framework to the Azure cloud
– Publish results within the azure portal for consumption buy the rest of the organisation
– Identify quality issues and bugs
Skills and Qualifications
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT industry ideally in a SaaS or cloud business
Strong technical knowledge of:
– Microsoft Azure Devops (ADO) and Azure cloud skills
– Scripting languages Powershell / Bash
– Infrastructure as code experience preferably with terraform
– Windows / Linux / MacOS (advantageous)
– Knowledge of some programming languages such as Java, C# will be an advantage
– An inquisitive nature and desire to understand the root cause of a
– Work well in and across teams as well as
– Be passionate and self-driven.
– Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical
– Work well under pressure and
– Experience in an Agile environment is an advantage