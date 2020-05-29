QA Automation Engineer

The Senior QA Automation Engineer will be working as part of the Company’s Quality Assurance and Development team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.

– Implementing CI and automation using infrastructure code within the Azure cloud

– Working closely with the development teams to ensure all new features have sufficient coverage

– Working with the QA team to enhance coverage in thoose areas which may be lacking

– Migrate their legacy inhouse testing framework to the Azure cloud

– Publish results within the azure portal for consumption buy the rest of the organisation

– Identify quality issues and bugs

Skills and Qualifications

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT industry ideally in a SaaS or cloud business

Strong technical knowledge of:

– Microsoft Azure Devops (ADO) and Azure cloud skills

– Scripting languages Powershell / Bash

– Infrastructure as code experience preferably with terraform

– Windows / Linux / MacOS (advantageous)

– Knowledge of some programming languages such as Java, C# will be an advantage

– An inquisitive nature and desire to understand the root cause of a

– Work well in and across teams as well as

– Be passionate and self-driven.

– Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical

– Work well under pressure and

– Experience in an Agile environment is an advantage

