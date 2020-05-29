Technical Lead – Cape Town

Job Description

The Technical Lead is responsible for leading their own development team. You will work with your team daily, ensuring the team solves their challenging problems within deadlines. You will continuously need to improve the quality of your team’s performance through coaching and the setting of objectives.

Role & Responsibilities

Building Effective teams by managing and measuring their deliveries & practices. Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects and changing priorities. you are accountable for the technical delivery of your own team. Be flexible to do context switching between technical focused and team management as time and situation demands. Hire new staff and ensure those who are not performing are put on a PIP (Performance Improvement Plan) to help them succeed. Failing that, work with HR to relieve them of their service.



Skills & Qualifications

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or related Software Engineering Qualification.

8+ years’ experience in development

3 years in an Agile environment.

3 years of experience in leading teams by training, mentoring and growing the team(s)

Expertise in programming languages & toolkits: C# .Net Core, Asp.Net Core, Angular, SQL, APIs, PowerShell, React and experience with Cloud-based applications / services (e.g. Azure PaaS).

Strong data modelling aptitude.

Benefits

Parking

Flexible working hours

Pension

Medical Aid

