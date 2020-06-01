Analyst Programmer II

Jun 1, 2020

  • In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
  • Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements
  • Designing high-level solutions and database tables
  • Developing programs of a moderate to high technical or complex nature with little assistance
  • Unit testing and Functional Testing of own code and that of junior staff
  • Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
  • Post-go-live support to users
  • Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.
  • Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.
  • First-line of support and/or standby when needed.
  • Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Our client within the Retail IT sector is looking for an Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements

  • Sound technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
  • Ability to define specifications on projects.
  • Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
  • Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
  • Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.
  • Knowledge and understanding of transport solution.
  • At least 8 years of IT experience with more than 6 years of PL/SQL experience.
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker.
  • Ability to play a positive role in the team.
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work.
  • Positive and Proactive attitude.
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Committed to excellent customer service.
  • Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

