DevOps Engineer

Jun 1, 2020

Qualifications:

· Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline

Requirements:

· Minimum of 2+ years software development experience

· Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking.

· Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:

o Continuous Integration

o Continuous Delivery

o Linux

o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)

· Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming language.

· Experience in working within a micro services environment across multiple teams using agile methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position