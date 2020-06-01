DevOps Engineer
Jun 1, 2020
Qualifications:
· Tertiary Qualification in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline
Requirements:
· Minimum of 2+ years software development experience
· Basic understanding of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking.
· Hands on experience with the following engineering practices:
o Continuous Integration
o Continuous Delivery
o Linux
o Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible)
· Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms and proficiency in at least one modern programming language.
· Experience in working within a micro services environment across multiple teams using agile methodologies
