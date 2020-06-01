Front End Developer

- Understand and analyze user requests
- Design, develop and maintain front end applications
- Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
- Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
- Provide input towards the design of API’s
- Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients
We are looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mind. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving user requests while delivering professional software.
Minimum Requirements
- 5 + years development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
- Constantly seeking to learn and improve
- Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
- Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Deep understanding of application architecture
- Able to take responsibility and be self motivated
- Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)
- Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)
- Able to work within a team
- Be curious in technology
Not required, but nice to have:
- Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap
- Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup
- Experience developing using Java Spring
- Experience working with a MySQL database