Front End Developer

Jun 1, 2020

Frontend Developer (Intermediate)I’m looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mindThe role:

  • Understand and analyse user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain front end applications
  • Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
  • Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
  • Provide input towards the design of API’s
  • Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life cycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

The requirements:

  • 3-4 years Frontend development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
  • Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
  • Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework
  • Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap
  • Experience using relational database technologies
  • Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
  • Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
  • Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
  • Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
  • Familiarity with React, and Node.JS
  • Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
  • Deep understanding of application architecture

Please email me your full CV and Skills Matrix to Michael Barlow : (email address) or call me on (contact number)

