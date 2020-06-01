Front End Developer

Frontend Developer (Intermediate)I’m looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mindThe role:
- Understand and analyse user requests
- Design, develop and maintain front end applications
- Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces
- Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request
- Provide input towards the design of API’s
- Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
The requirements:
- 3-4 years Frontend development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework
- Ability to self-manage and to being proactive
- Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework
- Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
- Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
- Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
- Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
- Familiarity with React, and Node.JS
- Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
- Deep understanding of application architecture
Please email me your full CV and Skills Matrix to Michael Barlow : (email address) or call me on (contact number)