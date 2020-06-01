Front End Developer

Frontend Developer (Intermediate)I’m looking for a person who is comfortable exploring ever charging development languages and technologies, who is able to develop applications with a great user experience in mindThe role:

Understand and analyse user requests

Design, develop and maintain front end applications

Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

Provide input towards the design of API’s

Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development life cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

The requirements:

3-4 years Frontend development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework

Ability to self-manage and to being proactive

Proficient in using other fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript and CSS framework

Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap

Experience using relational database technologies

Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

Familiarity with React, and Node.JS

Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

Deep understanding of application architecture

Please email me your full CV and Skills Matrix to Michael Barlow : (email address) or call me on (contact number)

