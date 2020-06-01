Senior Desktop Support Technician (Cape Town) 12 month

Jun 1, 2020

  • Set-up and install workstations and software 
  • Identify and fix computer hardware and software problems 
  • Provide telephonic/remote and on site support 
  • Ensure calls are recorded in the ITSM system, accurately documented and categorised

We have a 12 month contract available with one of our clients within the Retail sector

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • A+ Certification (Mandatory)
  • N+ or other Accredited MCITP or equivalent certifications
  • Microsoft Office and Google G Suite productivity suites
  • Familiar with Active Directory and Group Policies
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
  • Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
  • Able to work independently without direct supervision
  • Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
  • Good administration and time-management skills.
  • Own transport
  • Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

