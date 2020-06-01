Senior Desktop Support Technician (Cape Town) 12 month

Set-up and install workstations and software

Identify and fix computer hardware and software problems

Provide telephonic/remote and on site support

Ensure calls are recorded in the ITSM system, accurately documented and categorised

We have a 12 month contract available with one of our clients within the Retail sector

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

A+ Certification (Mandatory)

N+ or other Accredited MCITP or equivalent certifications

Microsoft Office and Google G Suite productivity suites

Familiar with Active Directory and Group Policies

Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment

Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus

Able to work independently without direct supervision

Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure

Good administration and time-management skills.

Own transport

Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

