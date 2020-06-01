Senior Java Developer (A)

Qualifications and Experience
- Relative Diploma/Degree – BSc Computer Science, Information Technology / Java Certified courses
- Core Java 5+ development experience
- Java blend + WebAPI
- TDD and continuous delivery
- Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries.
- Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot,Camel
- Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets.
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing.
- Maven and Git and JIRA.
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- AWS Cloud
- Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter
- Working on high-volume highly available websites
- Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model
- The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Michael Barlow : (email address) or call (contact number) to speak to me. If you know of anyone who fits this role, please let them know ?