Senior Java Developer (A)

Jun 1, 2020

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relative Diploma/Degree – BSc Computer Science, Information Technology / Java Certified courses
  • Core Java 5+ development experience
  • Java blend + WebAPI
  • TDD and continuous delivery
  • Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries.
  • Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot,Camel
  • Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets.
  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing.
  • Maven and Git and JIRA.
  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • AWS Cloud
  • Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter
  • Working on high-volume highly available websites
  • Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model
  • The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Michael Barlow : (email address) or call (contact number) to speak to me. If you know of anyone who fits this role, please let them know ?

Learn more/Apply for this position