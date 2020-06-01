Senior Java Developer (A)

Qualifications and Experience

Relative Diploma/Degree – BSc Computer Science, Information Technology / Java Certified courses

Core Java 5+ development experience

5+ development experience Java blend + WebAPI

TDD and continuous delivery

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries.

Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot,Camel

Communication protocols, such as REST and WebSockets.

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing.

Maven and Git and JIRA.

NodeJS ( Microservices , Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs) AWS Cloud

Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter

Working on high-volume highly available websites

Understanding of good practice version control, artefact versioning, branching model

The ability to deliver in an agile, iterative environment where pace is high and all voices matter

