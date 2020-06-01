Senior Technical Lead Developer

Senior Technical Lead

We are looking for a highly skilled Technical Lead who is ready to take the next step in their career to join a leading international organisation. If working in a fast paced environment, driving all aspects of the IT departments activities and success, guiding architectural decision and following best practices excites you, this could be the perfect role for you.

This role is best suited for a Senior Technical Lead with hands-on development- and team management experience. If successful, you will lead three teams within the organization and support the company’s architectural vision.

The details of this role and the key responsibilities will be discussed with candidates who meet the requirements below.

Perks and benefits

Medical aid (Discovery)

Pension (5%)

Modern offices

Flexi-time (remote work during lockdown)

Risk Cover

Smart team of highly passionate developers

Leave starts at 15 days and accumulates up to 23 days after 7 years of service

Relocation can be discussed, but never guaranteed

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or related Software Engineering Qualification.

8+ years’ experience leading Engineering teams focused on product – led growth and scale on an enterprise platform.

At least 3 years in an Agile environment.

At least 3 years of experience in leading teams by training, mentoring and growing the teams.

Having led multi-technical teams of 10 or more people would be advantageous.

8 years of experience with hands on development contribution along with 3 years of team management as Technical Lead experience using Microsoft, Cloud-Native & Open source technology stack to build applications and services.

Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture. Proven competency in software design patterns and knowledge of best practices.

Experience or Strong Knowledge on One or more of the following – High availability, performance and scalability, micro services, SOA, modern database architectures, highly automated test systems, rapid prototyping, demonstrable experience of taking concept to product, Web technologies, security, data communication, and contemporary user interface technologies.

Proven experience in building common frameworks that can be used across multiple applications.

Highly experienced with Test Driven Development (TDD) and Pair Programming and especially Domain Driven Design (DDD).

Ability to demonstrate and lead others in sound software development practices and techniques.

Experience in Agile and DevOps technical practices including CI/CD. Drive a DevOps culture change and implementation of development best practices.

Data driven approach with excellent analytical skills and an ability to identify trends, anomalies, antipatterns etc.

Stakeholder Focus, Commitment to Continuous Improvement, Drive for Results, Problem Solving, Dealing with Ambiguity.

Software Architecture Design patterns: Reactive design pattern application/services, API management, Microservices, Docker/Containers. Having advanced knowledge on Docker, Helm and container orchestration with Kubernetes. You must have experience in microservices and containerized architecture.

Understanding of the challenges that developers face when deploying cloud-native or migrating large applications on modern cloud infrastructure.

Actively learning and regularly upgrading self-knowledge on the agile practices, architectural advancements, technical/engineering best practices/tools, etc.

Understand and embed the value of commitments to delivery made by your teams.

Hands-on experience in Distributed Computing architectures, Serverless Architectures and communication paradigms:

Expertise in programming languages & toolkits: C# .Net Core, Asp.Net Core, Angular, SQL, APIs, PowerShell, React and experience with Cloud-based applications / services (e.g. Azure PaaS).

Strong data modelling aptitude.

A technical mindset with great attention to detail.

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Understand and apply application architecture standards, policies and procedures

