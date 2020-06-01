SQL Developer

Are you ready to level up by working for an out-of-this-world software powerhouse?Job & Company Description:My client who is based in the North of Johannesburg is looking for an exceptional SQL developer for a 6 month contract. They are a leading custom software development powerhouse with 35 years of industry experience. Their goal is to deliver exceptional value to clients who are highly innovative, are recognised as leaders in their sectors, and can quickly adapt to market changes in order to exploit new opportunities. It means working on a myriad of these exciting projects while staying at the top of your game through regular inhouse and external training. There's a reason their people are renowned as the best in the business.In this role you will be responsible for:SQL developmentData analysisProblem-solving and analytical competenciesDatabase design, development, optimisation and security Job Experience & Skills Required:Experience as an Intermediate / senior software engineer Excellent data experienceETL database functions experienceProficient in SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)Strong SQL Server service experienceExperience working on: Complex queries; Data projects; The SDLC (systems development life cycle)Experience Building ETL processesSource control experienceExposure to CI/CD principlesC# experience will be a major advantage

