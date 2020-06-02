Database Administrator

To manage all MySQL installations and upgrades:

Ensure a standard is applied to all installations.

Keep track of new software versions and plan upgrades.

Raise awareness for END-OF-LIFE versions. To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems:

Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.

Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved. To carry out basic database administrative tasks:

Check OS and Database logs.

Do backups and restores as requested.

Do regular disaster recovery trials. Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary Resolve incidents. Automate maintenance tasks through appropriate scripting language.

Monitor capacity to prevent unplanned outages.

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per SECURITY team.

Design HIGH AVAILABILITY architecture.