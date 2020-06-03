We are looking for a Data Specialist with strong SQL skills for our client in Financial Services to assist in the database design, development, and deployment onto the cloud using. You will also be responsible for the design of PowerBI dashboards and improving the performance of ETL loads.
Requirements:
- 5-8 Years’ with relational databases
- ETL development experience (Azure, SSIS, Markit)
- SSRS/ PowerBI
- SSAS, is and advantage
- Ralph Kimball methodology exposure and experience
- Beneficial to have AWS exposure
- Degree or Diploma
- Understanding of financial concepts