Data Specialist

We are looking for a Data Specialist with strong SQL skills for our client in Financial Services to assist in the database design, development, and deployment onto the cloud using. You will also be responsible for the design of PowerBI dashboards and improving the performance of ETL loads.

Requirements:

5-8 Years’ with relational databases

ETL development experience (Azure, SSIS, Markit)

SSRS/ PowerBI

SSAS, is and advantage

Ralph Kimball methodology exposure and experience

Beneficial to have AWS exposure

Degree or Diploma

Understanding of financial concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position