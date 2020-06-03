Data Specialist
Jun 3, 2020
Over view:
The company’s Institutional development team is currently around 65 members, covering a range of skills and responsibilities including Domain Owners, Development Manager, Architect, Business Analysts, Developers (.NET and SQL) and IT Operations. This team is responsible for the systems that support the company asset management function. There is plenty of opportunity to learn about the asset management industry and technology.
Our ideal candidate is very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious. Using their combination of strong technical skills and appreciation for data usage in business processing and analytics, the data specialist will contribute in building robust solutions in line with our overall data architecture.
Qualifications:
- Analytical degree or diploma is essential
- Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge
- Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.
Requirements:
- 5-8 years’ experience working with relational database systems is essential
- ETL development on any tool (SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM) essential
- Working experience with SSRS/Power BI is desirable
- Working knowledge Cube technology (E.g. SSAS) would be an advantage
- Experience or exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) is essential
- Working with AWS deployment is desirableExperience or exposure to data streaming technologies (Kafka/Kinesis) would be an advantage
