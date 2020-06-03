Data Specialist (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A renowned investment firm seeks the expertise of a driven & highly technical Data Specialist who will make a critical contribution to building robust solutions in line with data architecture. The successful incumbent must possess an Analytical Degree or Diploma, at least 5 years’ experience working with relational database systems, ETL Development with tools including SSIS, AWS Glue, Azure Data Factory, Markit EDM, SSRS, working experience with SSRS/Power BI, exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) & knowledge of financial concepts and terms and be interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements.

Collaborate with Tech Lead to implement the move of workload (new and existing) to a Cloud platform.

Develop integration solutions using SQL and/or data movement tools for: Intra-system data distribution. Loads into the data warehouse.

Design and create Power BI dashboards to present the data.

Optimise ETL loads to improve performance.

Testing and deployment of new development. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Analytical Degree or Diploma is essential. Experience/Skills – 5-8 Years’ experience working with relational database systems.

ETL Development on any tool – SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM.

Working experience with SSRS/Power BI.

Experience or exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball).

Working with AWS deployment.

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge. Advantageous – Working knowledge of Cube technology (e.g. SSAS).

Experience or exposure to data streaming technologies (Kafka/Kinesis).

Financial Services industry experience. ATTRIBUTES: Attention to detail and quality.

Problem solving.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Can work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.