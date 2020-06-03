Database Administrator

Large digital and ecommerce company is seeking an experienced and qualified DBA to join their team. You will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MySQL instances. You will also be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The MySQL instances will be hosted in the datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms. For this position you will need the following:

5+ years general understanding of database concepts

5+ years strong profiecienty in MySQL database management

5+ years Linux experience

5+ yers understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM

