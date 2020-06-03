Infrastructure Specialist: Database Platform

Jun 3, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To create optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure services that meet the company’s vision and objectives

Experience
Minimum:

  • 5+ years ICT experience in Oracle database platform environments.
  • 3+ years design and implementation of highly available, enterprise-scale Oracle database platform services.
  • Experience in supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.
  • Experience working in a DevOps environment.
  • Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and cloud capabilities for microservices-based architectures.
  • Experience working with RESTful APIs and web services.
  • Experience working with Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery tools.
  • Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).
  • Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation DSC or equivalent skillset.
  • Experience working in a fast paced Agile/Scrum environment (Atlassian Stack).

Ideal:

  • 5+ years in AWS, Azure, VMware, Hyper-V, Software Defined Datacentre technologies.
  • Experience in engineering data pipelines using Big Data technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, Storm, etc.
  • Experience developing and delivering systems on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure or GCP).
  • Strong design and hands on troubleshooting background on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure or GCP).

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology

Knowledge
Minimum:

  • Design and deployment of highly available, enterprise-scale Oracle 11g Database Platform services.
  • Oracle 11g management systems performance and capacity analysis.
  • PL/SQL Programming and optimization.
  • Advanced knowledge of physical infrastructure concepts, technologies and patterns. (SAN, VMware, Hyper-V, SDDC, IaC)
  • Advanced knowledge and hands-on experience with Public Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and Infrastructure as Code capabilities.
  • Understanding of Cloud Security technologies and best practices.
  • Understanding of Networking in cloud environments.
  • Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell and Python.

Ideal:

  • Understanding of modern software engineering patterns, including those used in highly scalable, distributed, and resilient systems.
  • Ability to deliver long-term, repeatable Infrastructure as Code solutions that incorporate directly into an overall Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery process.

Skills

  • Verbal Reasoning skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Decision making skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Formulating Strategies and Concepts
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

