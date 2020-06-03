Infrastructure Specialist: Database Platform

Purpose Statement
- To create optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure services that meet the company’s vision and objectives
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+ years ICT experience in Oracle database platform environments.
- 3+ years design and implementation of highly available, enterprise-scale Oracle database platform services.
- Experience in supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.
- Experience working in a DevOps environment.
- Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and cloud capabilities for microservices-based architectures.
- Experience working with RESTful APIs and web services.
- Experience working with Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery tools.
- Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).
- Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation DSC or equivalent skillset.
- Experience working in a fast paced Agile/Scrum environment (Atlassian Stack).
Ideal:
- 5+ years in AWS, Azure, VMware, Hyper-V, Software Defined Datacentre technologies.
- Experience in engineering data pipelines using Big Data technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, Storm, etc.
- Experience developing and delivering systems on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure or GCP).
- Strong design and hands on troubleshooting background on at least one of the following Public Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure or GCP).
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Design and deployment of highly available, enterprise-scale Oracle 11g Database Platform services.
- Oracle 11g management systems performance and capacity analysis.
- PL/SQL Programming and optimization.
- Advanced knowledge of physical infrastructure concepts, technologies and patterns. (SAN, VMware, Hyper-V, SDDC, IaC)
- Advanced knowledge and hands-on experience with Public Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and Infrastructure as Code capabilities.
- Understanding of Cloud Security technologies and best practices.
- Understanding of Networking in cloud environments.
- Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell and Python.
Ideal:
- Understanding of modern software engineering patterns, including those used in highly scalable, distributed, and resilient systems.
- Ability to deliver long-term, repeatable Infrastructure as Code solutions that incorporate directly into an overall Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery process.
Skills
- Verbal Reasoning skills
- Problem solving skills
- Decision making skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required