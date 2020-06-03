Senior DevOps Engineer

Ref no: CH564 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town. As a Senior DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.Key responsibilities:

Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies

Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems

Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes

Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind

Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree

Minimum 5 years of experience

Attributes/Experience required:

Ability to code and script

Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)

Experience of *nix-based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor

Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)

Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)

Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Nice to have:

Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch

Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)

Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)

Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.The Environment:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal Attributes:

We seek people who are:

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume

Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours

Always questioning the status quo

Not averse to risk

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

Collaborative

Thorough

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours. You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.General:

