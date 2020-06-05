Data Specialist (ETL)

Jun 5, 2020

Qualifications:

· Analytical degree or diploma is essential

· Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge

· Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.

Requirements:

· 5-8 years’ experience working with relational database systems is essential

· ETL development on any tool (SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM) essential

· Working experience with SSRS/Power BI is desirable

· Working knowledge Cube technology (E.g. SSAS) would be an advantage

· Experience or exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) is essential

· Working with AWS deployment is desirable

· Experience or exposure to data streaming technologies (Kafka/Kinesis) would be an advantage

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

· Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements. Collaborate with Tech Lead to implement the move of workload (new and existing) to Cloud platform

· Develop integration solutions using SQL and/or data movement tools for:

o Intra-system data distribution

o Loads into the data warehouse

· Design and create Power BI dashboards to present the data.

· Optimising ETL loads to improve performance.

· Testing and deployment of new development

Desired:

· Attention to detail and quality.

· Problem solving

· Willingness to take initiative and responsibility

· Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure

· Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members

· Strong analytical skills

· Good communication

