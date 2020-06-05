Data Specialist (ETL)
Jun 5, 2020
Qualifications:
· Analytical degree or diploma is essential
· Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge
· Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage.
Requirements:
· 5-8 years’ experience working with relational database systems is essential
· ETL development on any tool (SSIS/AWS Glue/Azure Data Factory/Markit EDM) essential
· Working experience with SSRS/Power BI is desirable
· Working knowledge Cube technology (E.g. SSAS) would be an advantage
· Experience or exposure to dimensional modelling/ data warehouse design methodologies (Ralph Kimball) is essential
· Working with AWS deployment is desirable
· Experience or exposure to data streaming technologies (Kafka/Kinesis) would be an advantage
Responsibilities:
Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.
· Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements. Collaborate with Tech Lead to implement the move of workload (new and existing) to Cloud platform
· Develop integration solutions using SQL and/or data movement tools for:
o Intra-system data distribution
o Loads into the data warehouse
· Design and create Power BI dashboards to present the data.
· Optimising ETL loads to improve performance.
· Testing and deployment of new development
Desired:
· Attention to detail and quality.
· Problem solving
· Willingness to take initiative and responsibility
· Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure
· Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members
· Strong analytical skills
· Good communication
