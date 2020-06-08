Java/Vue Developer – 3+ years experience

Job Description
Role & Responsibilities
- Become a core contributor in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualization, GIS and workflow.
- Help to extend their position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems.
- Help pave the way transforming successful Java RCP user interface applications to a new framework using vue.js for user interface development.
- Work across both Java RCP and vue.js environments to meet demand for new feature development while establishing new applications in a vue.js framework.
- Work in an agile team with high customer focus developing software in a continuous integration environment.
- Obsess over requirements, design and user experience to deliver just the right product that promotes user adoption and delights customers.
- Have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.
- Over time, provide guidance on adoption of advances in technology and software architecture design to improve their position in the market through the quality of our products
Skills & Qualifications
- Java
- Java FX
- Eclipse RCP
- jBPM
- gRPC
- SQL
- Maven
- GIT
- JIRA
- OSGi
- Vue
Benefits
- Flexible working
- Profit share
- Global exposure