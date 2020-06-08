Java/Vue Developer – 3+ years experience

Jun 8, 2020

Job Description

Role & Responsibilities

  • Become a core contributor in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualization, GIS and workflow.
  • Help to extend their position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems.
  • Help pave the way transforming successful Java RCP user interface applications to a new framework using vue.js for user interface development.
  • Work across both Java RCP and vue.js environments to meet demand for new feature development while establishing new applications in a vue.js framework.
  • Work in an agile team with high customer focus developing software in a continuous integration environment.
  • Obsess over requirements, design and user experience to deliver just the right product that promotes user adoption and delights customers.
  • Have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.
  • Over time, provide guidance on adoption of advances in technology and software architecture design to improve their position in the market through the quality of our products

Skills & Qualifications

  • Java
  • Java FX
  • Eclipse RCP
  • jBPM
  • gRPC
  • SQL
  • Maven
  • GIT
  • JIRA
  • OSGi
  • Vue

Benefits

  • Flexible working
  • Profit share
  • Global exposure

