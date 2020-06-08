Senior IT Project Manager

Well-established client, with a global footprint, is seeking an experienced and qualified Project Manager to join their team. The main purpose of the position will be the management of projects to meet the identified business needs, acquiring and utilizing the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. Requirements:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology – PMBoK, Waterfall, Agile and SAP Activate
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
- ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects.
- 5+ Years as Project Manager (with SAP exposure advantageous)
- 3Yr Diploma in Information Systems
- BCom Information Systems / BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP/Prince 2: Essential
- Digital Marketing experience – highly advantageous
Responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:
- Coordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines
- Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team and project stakeholders
- Manage project dependencies and team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project
- Provide strong planning and process skills to the team, and assume accountability for the definition and execution of the project plans including project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing out of the project
- Performance evaluation
- Project reporting
- Facilitate communications between the project team and stakeholders to prevent issues, rectify issues, manage risk and support delivery of the project objectives
- Manage stakeholder expectations
In this role you will be exposed to various projects, and be responsible for management thereof. If you are ready to take the next step in your career, then we would love to hear from you.