BUSINESS ANALYST

Job Advert Summary

An exciting and new opportunity has become available for an experienced Business Analyst within our IT Department at our Support Office in George.

Our Business Analyst will need to display an understanding of business requirements, through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

You will work in the challenging retail environment where we are passionate about serving our 400+ Tekkie Town Stores totaling more than 3 000 staff.

This candidate must be disciplined, self-motivated, passionate about performance and must have the high energy level required for this fast-paced, exciting and dynamic retail environment. This is an opportunity to invest and grow your career and to be part of our dynamic Tekkie Town TeamQualifications• IT diploma / degree or an equivalent tertiary qualification

• Minimum 5 years’ of relevant working experienceKnowledge, Skills and Experience• Good understanding of Microsoft Navision & LS Retail (beneficial), Microsoft SQL Server, Qlikview, Windows Operating Systems, Microsoft Office, databases, systems analysis, and business analysis

• Technical understanding of a system being analysed and how it affects the various business units

• A sound understanding of a retail environment

• Understanding of retail ERP systems

• Self-starter, detail-oriented; strong analytical and strategic skills

• Deadline-oriented: Good at handling and meeting deadlines

• Strong attention to detail

• Task and goal oriented

• Accountability and ethical conduct

• Quick learner: Ability to easily learn new products, systems, applications, and technologiesKey Responsibilities• Project Management -Coordinate, test, maintain and monitor developments and system implementations

• Gather and interpret requirements from the business

• Participate in the solution design process

• Defining project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases and elements, meeting project deadlines and budget.

• Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and a large number of affected components

• Business Requirements Analysis – Review complex problems and related information to give input into solution development.

• Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification

• Change Management – Manage expectations regarding training of stores, staff on new developments

• Release note and post Live follow ups

• Test changes prior to and after implementation that the developments match what was required. Validity testing.

• Establish commercial implications of application changes and make the appropriate recommendations.

• Assist with advanced Navision support and technical investigations.

• Manage all administration and communication regarding change requests

• Reporting – Monthly and weekly reporting to System Manager

• Continually upskill of knowledge of support products and solutions to stay current.

Learn more/Apply for this position