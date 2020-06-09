Business Analyst II

Job Objectives
To understand the current business environment:
Analyse and understand the current business environment
Analyse and understand the current business strategies
Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
To identify and understand business requirements:
Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
To deliver the required solution:
Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
Understand, document and escalate project risks
Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
To train business users:
Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
To continuously support the business environment:
Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activitiesQualificationsB. DegreeExperience3 years Business analysis in retail processes
2-3 years Retail industry
3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations
3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc
worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects.Knowledge and SkillsFormal training in business analysis and design methodologies
Experience in participating in projects relating to call centre implementations
Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
Experience in a global business environment is preferred
Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageousApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful