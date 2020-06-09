Position Purpose:Gather, analyze and interpret data from various sources, extract insights in a clear, precise and actionable manner, using easily understandable representations of data for both technical and non-technical audiences.Experience & Qualifications:
- Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.
- 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Keep abreast of latest trends and practices to optimize service offering.
- Analyze and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
- Design professional reports and dashboards to support various stakeholders within the company.
- Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Test and validate in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
- Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.
- Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.
- Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
- Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions
- Promote reusability, maintainability, reliability, and scalability in design and development of data solutions.
- Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/behavior.
- Provide second line support to user community.
Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
- Customer focused.
- Deadline driven.
- Strong problem solving ability and quality orientation skills.
- Sound interpersonal skills.
- Decision making skills that can anticipate obstacles and overcome challenges in highly complex situations.
- Strong relationship building skills.
- Strong analytical skills.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful