Data Analyst

Jun 9, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.
  • 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Keep abreast of latest trends and practices to optimize service offering.
  • Analyze and understand the business’ requirement and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
  • Design professional reports and dashboards to support various stakeholders within the company.
  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
  • Test and validate in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
  • Testing, debugging and reconciliation of data to source data to ensure data integrity.
  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.
  • Collaborate closely with solution teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
  • Evaluate changes and updates to source production systems that could impact reporting and eventually business decisions
  • Promote reusability, maintainability, reliability, and scalability in design and development of data solutions.
  • Perform analysis for business to give them a better understanding of relevant data/trends/behavior.
  • Provide second line support to user community.

Competencies:

  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
  • Customer focused.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Strong problem solving ability and quality orientation skills.
  • Sound interpersonal skills.
  • Decision making skills that can anticipate obstacles and overcome challenges in highly complex situations.
  • Strong relationship building skills.
  • Strong analytical skills.

