Our client is a Retail Giant looking for an Intermediate Integration Developer to work with the Integration Team in Functional & Non-Functional requirements, System Design, Development, and configuration of integration services and components. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:
– Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems
– Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects
– Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes
– Configure integration data flows
– Collaborate with the Integration Support team
– Improvement of systems and processes
– Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks
Minimum Qualification Required:
– Grade 12
– 3 year degree/diploma in technology field
Experience Required:
– Software Development
– Service Oriented Architecture
– Production Systems Support (DevOps)
