Integration Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for an Intermediate Integration Developer to work with the Integration Team in Functional & Non-Functional requirements, System Design, Development, and configuration of integration services and components. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:

– Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems

– Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects

– Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes

– Configure integration data flows

– Collaborate with the Integration Support team

– Improvement of systems and processes

– Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Grade 12

– 3 year degree/diploma in technology field

Experience Required:

– Software Development

– Service Oriented Architecture

– Production Systems Support (DevOps)

