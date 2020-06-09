Learning Data Analyst

Job Objectives

General Duties:

– Draw data together manually to create reports

– Clean data and maintain separate data repositories

– Join various data sets for reporting purposes

– Maintain a log of static data for reference purposes such as sustainability report data

– Liaise with BW and Tableau for Dashboard enhancements

– Builds Dashboard using Google Data Studio for Trend Analysis

– Assist Shoprite Data Analytics Team with Trend Analysis

Compile Statistical Reports for:

– Adhoc Learning Progress Reporting

– Monthly Learning Progress Reporting

– Quarterly Learning Reporting

– Annual Reporting including the L&D Board Report, L&D Sustainability Report, Workplace Skills Plan, Annual Training Report and more

Build Templates for Annual Budget and Dashboard:

– Build input sheets and maintain dashboards

Maintain Learning Dashboards in Tableau or Google Data Studio

– Google Data Studio – Budget Dashboard, Learning Catalogue

– Tableau – Tracking ReportsQualificationsA Relevant Computer Science or HR QualificationExperience5 years experience in Data Analysis in a HR or Business Intelligence environmentKnowledge and Skills– SAP HR and preferably SAP HR LSO

– Advanced Excel

– Advanced Google Sheet

– Tableau frontend

– Google Data Studio backend & Front

