Network Security Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Business Analyst to work with the Team in charge of ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. They are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centres across 15 countries.
The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:
– To understand the current business environment.
– To identify and understand business requirements.
– To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements.
– To deliver the required solution.
– To train business users.
– To continuously support the business environment.
Minimum Qualification Required:
– IT Diploma/Degree
Experience Required:
– 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
– 2-3 years Retail industry
– 3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations
– 3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects.