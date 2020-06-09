Network Security Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Business Analyst to work with the Team in charge of ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. They are a business with over 147 000 employees, thousands of stores and a network of distribution centres across 15 countries.

The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:

– To understand the current business environment.

– To identify and understand business requirements.

– To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements.

– To deliver the required solution.

– To train business users.

– To continuously support the business environment.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– IT Diploma/Degree

Experience Required:

– 3 years Business analysis in retail processes

– 2-3 years Retail industry

– 3 years working on projects as a business analyst relating to call centre implementations

– 3 years working with call centre technologies: WFM, CRM, Call Routing etc worked on IT4IT/Enterprise IT type of projects, IT Security or Network/Shared platform projects.

