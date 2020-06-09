Software Development Engineer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a DevOps Engineer who has already moved from a full stack developer or seniors ops engineer into a devops engineer role in a linux based environment, to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:

– Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production

– Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications

– Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Grade 12

– 3 year degree/diploma in technology field

– AWS DevOps Professional Certification

Experience Required:

– 2 years knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud

– 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns

– 1 year knowledge of DevOps

– 2 years knowledge of agile

– 2 years knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

– 1-3 years ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

– 2-3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloudformation, ECS and lambda

– 2-3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging

– 2-3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager

– 2-3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

– 2-3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS

