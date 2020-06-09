Software Development Engineer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a DevOps Engineer who has already moved from a full stack developer or seniors ops engineer into a devops engineer role in a linux based environment, to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The Successful applicant will be responsibile for:
– Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production
– Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications
– Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production
Minimum Qualification Required:
– Grade 12
– 3 year degree/diploma in technology field
– AWS DevOps Professional Certification
Experience Required:
– 2 years knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud
– 2 years knowledge or digital application patterns
– 1 year knowledge of DevOps
– 2 years knowledge of agile
– 2 years knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis
– 1-3 years ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies
– 2-3 years ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using cloudformation, ECS and lambda
– 2-3 years ability to implement login and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application-specific logging
– 2-3 years ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager and certificates manager
– 2-3 years ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents
– 2-3 years ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS