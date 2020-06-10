ENVIRONMENT: Our client, a leader in the retail solutions industry, requires a highly skilled.Net Developer to join its growing team. Your tech toolset must include Visual Basic 6.0, Visual C/C++ / 6.0, Visual Studio C#, 4 / 4.5.1 / 4.8, DotNet Core / DotNet Standard, Crystal Reports, Power BI, Tableau, SQL Query / Stored Procedures / Triggers, Angular, HTML5 / CSS3 / Blazor, Xamarin Forms, XML / XSL, TFS / Git / Dev Azure. DUTIES: Carry out coding Storeline Back Office and Systems.

Carry out coding as a fill in when required.

Evaluate current technologies and platforms. REQUIREMENTS: Visual Basic 6.0

Visual C/C++ 6.0

Visual Studio C# –

4 / 4.5.1 / 4.8 / DotNet.Core / DotNet Standard Reporting –

Crystal Reports, Power BI, Tableau SQL Server –

SQL Query / Stored Procedures/Triggers Web Development –

Angular / HTML5 / CSS3 / Blazor with DotNet.Core

Xamarin Forms

XML / XSL Stylesheet processing (XSLT Language) Mobile Dev –

Xamarin/Angular Source Control –

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.