Senior Fullstack Developer

Role Description

The Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, on-going support and administration, along with documentation of their delivery. The position balances a fast-paced work environment with doing things meticulously and properly; working independently within highly collaborative integrated teams; creating new code with ensuring it does not break the previous version. The perfect candidate should love solving complex technical problems across all levels of software architecture, development, and debugging.

Candidate Description

The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents.

– Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills

– Able to perform under pressure in a fast changing environment

– Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy

– Applications Developer must have initiative, drive, and a strong work ethic.

Requirements

Technologies/skills

– C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus).

– WEB API.

– Angular 2 (4+)

– Experience working on hadoop & AWS

– Mobile Development

– RESTful services.

– SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages.

– UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)

– Experience with material design is a plus.

– Attention to detail for UI design

– Understanding large scale systems

– Familiar with Agile methodologies

– Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City, Octopus deploy.

General/qualifications

– University Degree or higher certificate in computer science or information Technology or equivalent NQF level 5 qualification or higher.

– Five years+ experience within an application development environment.

Please note: Only candidates being considered will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position