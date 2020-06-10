Service Desk Agent I

Job Objectives
KPA 1 – Provide 1st Line Support:
Log of Customer Queries and request
Respond to an electronically logged incident
Provide a first contact resolution whenever possible
First level problem resolution in line with Service Level Agreement
Provide front-line support with a focus on incident resolution
Keep user informed about steps being taken/progress
Handle a high volume of customer calls/incidents
Provide a high level of quality service at all times
KPA 2 – To escalate incidents and request to the relevant specialist and support teams:
Accurately logging of all ticket information – ensure full understanding and interpretation of details provided by the end-user
Update the logging system with required and appropriate information
Adhere to organizational standards and procedures
Accurately identification before escalating problems and request to the relevant specialist
Update the reference Library
Use the reference library available for problem resolution
KPA 3 – Communication
Provide a technical understanding and effective communication to the end-user
Provide “proactive” communication as well as ownership
Ensure inquiries are handled in a professional and expeditious manner
Capable of performing in a fast-paced technical environment
Ensure full understanding and interpretation of details provided by the end-user
Must be prepared to work overtime, weekends and public holidays on a rotational basis, as well as early and late shifts.
Mon – Fri 07:00 – 16:00 (Early Shift)
Mon – Fri 08:00 – 17:00 (Normal Shift)
Mon – Fri 09:00 – 18:00 (Late Shift)QualificationsEssential:
Matric/ Grade 12
A+, N+, MCSE
Desirable:
National Certificate in Information Technology – Customer Support – Level 5ExperienceEssential:
1 – 2 Years experience as Service Desk Agent or IT environment
Experience working with Remedy, Dameware and Monitoring tools
Internet, Email and Ms Outlook
Desirable
G Suite Applications
Retail experienceKnowledge and SkillsEssential
Strong verbal and written communication skills with an excellent ability to listen
Attention to detail
Interpersonal skills
Able to operate as a good team player
Excellent telephonic skillsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful