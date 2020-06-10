Service Desk Agent I

Job Objectives

KPA 1 – Provide 1st Line Support:

Log of Customer Queries and request

Respond to an electronically logged incident

Provide a first contact resolution whenever possible

First level problem resolution in line with Service Level Agreement

Provide front-line support with a focus on incident resolution

Keep user informed about steps being taken/progress

Handle a high volume of customer calls/incidents

Provide a high level of quality service at all times

KPA 2 – To escalate incidents and request to the relevant specialist and support teams:

Accurately logging of all ticket information – ensure full understanding and interpretation of details provided by the end-user

Update the logging system with required and appropriate information

Adhere to organizational standards and procedures

Accurately identification before escalating problems and request to the relevant specialist

Update the reference Library

Use the reference library available for problem resolution

KPA 3 – Communication

Provide a technical understanding and effective communication to the end-user

Provide “proactive” communication as well as ownership

Ensure inquiries are handled in a professional and expeditious manner

Capable of performing in a fast-paced technical environment

Ensure full understanding and interpretation of details provided by the end-user

Must be prepared to work overtime, weekends and public holidays on a rotational basis, as well as early and late shifts.

Mon – Fri 07:00 – 16:00 (Early Shift)

Mon – Fri 08:00 – 17:00 (Normal Shift)

Mon – Fri 09:00 – 18:00 (Late Shift)QualificationsEssential:

Matric/ Grade 12

A+, N+, MCSE

Desirable:

National Certificate in Information Technology – Customer Support – Level 5ExperienceEssential:

1 – 2 Years experience as Service Desk Agent or IT environment

Experience working with Remedy, Dameware and Monitoring tools

Internet, Email and Ms Outlook

Desirable

G Suite Applications

Retail experienceKnowledge and SkillsEssential

Strong verbal and written communication skills with an excellent ability to listen

Attention to detail

Interpersonal skills

Able to operate as a good team player

Excellent telephonic skillsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

