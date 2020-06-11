MIS Analyst

MIS Analyst with a Math, Statistics or Informatics qualification and minimum 1-2 years’ relevant analysis experience, required to support the HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administrative duties.

Minimum requirements:

– Diploma or Degree in Maths, Statistics or Informatics required

– Minimum 1-2years’ experience in Data Analysis required

– Experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred

– Advanced Excel skills required

Responsibilities:

– Support HR Operations and Reporting Manager with analytics, monthly reporting and administration

– Analyse and present data and reports, identifying errors and advise on solution

– Develop reports and dashboards – providing insight on employee data

– Manage process of collecting data to develop reports

– Verifying data and accuracy in reporting

– Working with HR team to resolve HR issues

– Assist with job audits and HR investigations

– Create and deliver specialized presentations

– Review employee and candidate data and processing this into relevant HR databases

– Assist with weekly, monthly and quarterly reporting

– Health and safety reporting and compliance across business

– Ensure HR website and portals are up to date

– Load recruitment adverts and content on digital platforms

