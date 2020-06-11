Senior .NET Developer

We are looking for a C# developer responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts.
Your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.
Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
Rraesponsibilities:
– Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications
– Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code
– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
– Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
– Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automationSkills
– Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems
– Familiarity with the .NET framework as well as .Net Core
– Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
– Strong understanding of message queuing
– Strong understanding of asynchronous and multi-threaded applications
– Skill for writing reusable C# libraries
– Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
– Familiarity with Domain Driven Design and Event Sourcing would be advantageous
– Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#
– Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server
– Familiarity with NoSQL
– Knack for writing clean, readable C# code
– Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
– Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes, including ORM frameworks
– Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
– Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools
– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements