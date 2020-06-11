Senior .NET Developer

We are looking for a C# developer responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts.

Your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Rraesponsibilities:

– Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

– Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

– Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

– Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automationSkills

– Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems

– Familiarity with the .NET framework as well as .Net Core

– Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

– Strong understanding of message queuing

– Strong understanding of asynchronous and multi-threaded applications

– Skill for writing reusable C# libraries

– Familiar with various design and architectural patterns

– Familiarity with Domain Driven Design and Event Sourcing would be advantageous

– Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#

– Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server

– Familiarity with NoSQL

– Knack for writing clean, readable C# code

– Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

– Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes, including ORM frameworks

– Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

– Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools

– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

