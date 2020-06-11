Software Engineering Team Lead – Machine Learning

We are looking for an experienced Software Development Engineering Team Lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team.

As the development lead you will lead a group of developers and testers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding and first hand experience with large-scale e-commerce platform development, have experience building RESTful web applications and an appreciation of the technical challenges developers face. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Basic Qualifications

– Minimum 3 years Machine Learning experience (research or commercial), backed by a Computer Science or other software engineering degree

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

– Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Preferred Skills

– Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

– Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

– A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

– An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

– Experience working with Python, Mongo and MySQL/Postgres databases

– Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms

– Experience mentoring and developing others technically

Learn more/Apply for this position