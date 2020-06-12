Senior QA Engineer (2 Month Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:
My client, a Software Solutions Service Provider requires a Senior QA Engineer (2mth Contract) to form a part of the Quality Assurance Team. Your main functions will be that of a QA Analyst and Test Automation Engineer where you will be working in the Telco space. You are passionate about Testing, Test Automation and Quality. You need to perform Testing as well as Develop and Maintain the automation code in accordance with specifications and agreed timescales
Experience in one or more of the following: Python and/or Java (or a similar language); J-Meter (or any other Performance testing tools); SOAPUI (or any API testing tool); Selenium (or any Front-end testing tool); J-unit (or any unit testing tool) and Scripting language
DUTIES:
Manual Testing:
- Requirement Analysis; Create test plans and test scripts; Execute test plans
- Identify and analyse defects. Log defects and track defect resolution
- Create and maintain Automation test cases
- Maintain quality assurance environment
- Perform manual feature testing
Test Automation:
- Implement automation tools and frameworks
- Design, develop, document and implement Test Automation solutions
- Collaborate with team members to improve the company s engineering tools
- Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation
- Perform unit testing
- Troubleshooting, support, problem solving and analysis for users
- Compliance with procedures and processes
- Assist with Test Strategy
- Assist with implementing new processes
- Provide daily reporting
Team Leader responsibilities:
- Training QA team members
- Mentor and guide juniors
- Effort Estimations
- Contribute to improvements in QA
- Conduct interviews
- Contributing to team s KPAs and Performance Appraisals
REQUIREMENTS:
Education Required:
- N. Diploma or B-Tech/Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering degree
- ISTQB certification
Experience Required:
- 8+ years formal testing experience
- 5+ years Test Automation Engineering experience
- 1 to 2 years DevOps, CI/CD exposure
- 1 to 2 years Cloud exposure (Amazon, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud)
- 1 to 2 years Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.)
Essential Competencies:
- Software testing experience
- Implementing and integrating code deployment tools (eg Puppet, Ansible, Chef, etc.)
- Deployment Tools (eg. Jenkins, TeamCity, etc.)
- Integration with code repositories (eg GitLAB, GitHUB, BitBucket, etc.)
- Proficient in scripting and scripting languages (eg Python, etc.)
- Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies (Git Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.)
- Expertise in software development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)
- SQL and PL/SQL
- Self-starter
- High attention to detail and accuracy
- Deadline driven, able to work in pressurised environment
- Compliance with procedures and processes
- Must be able to work well as part of a team and independently
- Good analysis skills; Good problem-solving skills
- Must have a drive for helping peers
- Must have a positive and professional attitude
- Excellent communication skills
ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Experience in Telco industry
