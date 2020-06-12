Senior QA Engineer (2 Month Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, a Software Solutions Service Provider requires a Senior QA Engineer (2mth Contract) to form a part of the Quality Assurance Team. Your main functions will be that of a QA Analyst and Test Automation Engineer where you will be working in the Telco space. You are passionate about Testing, Test Automation and Quality. You need to perform Testing as well as Develop and Maintain the automation code in accordance with specifications and agreed timescales

Experience in one or more of the following: Python and/or Java (or a similar language); J-Meter (or any other Performance testing tools); SOAPUI (or any API testing tool); Selenium (or any Front-end testing tool); J-unit (or any unit testing tool) and Scripting language

DUTIES:

Manual Testing:

Requirement Analysis; Create test plans and test scripts; Execute test plans

Identify and analyse defects. Log defects and track defect resolution

Create and maintain Automation test cases

Maintain quality assurance environment

Perform manual feature testing

Test Automation:

Implement automation tools and frameworks

Design, develop, document and implement Test Automation solutions

Collaborate with team members to improve the company s engineering tools

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation

Perform unit testing

Troubleshooting, support, problem solving and analysis for users

Compliance with procedures and processes

Assist with Test Strategy

Assist with implementing new processes

Provide daily reporting

Team Leader responsibilities:

Training QA team members

Mentor and guide juniors

Effort Estimations

Contribute to improvements in QA

Conduct interviews

Contributing to team s KPAs and Performance Appraisals

REQUIREMENTS:

Education Required:

N. Diploma or B-Tech/Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering degree

ISTQB certification

Experience Required:

8+ years formal testing experience

5+ years Test Automation Engineering experience

1 to 2 years DevOps, CI/CD exposure

1 to 2 years Cloud exposure (Amazon, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud)

1 to 2 years Container deployment, scaling, management, etc. (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.)

Essential Competencies:

Software testing experience

Implementing and integrating code deployment tools (eg Puppet, Ansible, Chef, etc.)

Deployment Tools (eg. Jenkins, TeamCity, etc.)

Integration with code repositories (eg GitLAB, GitHUB, BitBucket, etc.)

Proficient in scripting and scripting languages (eg Python, etc.)

Knowledge and implementation of branching and merging strategies (Git Flow, Trunk-based development, etc.)

Expertise in software development methodologies (Agile, Waterfall)

SQL and PL/SQL

Self-starter

High attention to detail and accuracy

Deadline driven, able to work in pressurised environment

Compliance with procedures and processes

Must be able to work well as part of a team and independently

Good analysis skills; Good problem-solving skills

Must have a drive for helping peers

Must have a positive and professional attitude

Excellent communication skills

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Experience in Telco industry

COMMENTS:

