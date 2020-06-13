Company & Job: Well established company in OHS field is offering a permanent opportunity to an experienced developer.
The position will entail the constant development of additional functionality of a market leading compliance management system and also development of an app.
Seeking the services of a dynamic developer who will constantly better himself according to latest technologies and trends in the field.
Requirements:
– At least 4 yrs experience in development using the following is non-negotiable:
– ASP.NET / C#
– DevExpress ASP.NET API
– HTML
– Javascript
– Microsoft SQL Server
– Some exp in development in app environment will be a plus
– Solid work record
– A passion to stay on track with latest development languages and trends
Shortlisted candidates will be given test piece of code to determine their skills level