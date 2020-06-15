Senior .NET Developer – Northern Suburbs

Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!

Tech stack:

  • .Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)
  • C#
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • HTML, CSS
  • SQL

(Advance experience in API Architecture and MVC are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

  • Experience in a position of seniority (leading a team, coaching/mentoring)
  • Minimum of 6 years of experience in a practical development position
  • A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline OR proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

  • Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.
  • Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.
  • Set clear team goals.
  • Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.
  • Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

