Senior .NET Developer – Northern Suburbs

Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!

Tech stack:

.Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)

C#

Angular

JavaScript

HTML, CSS

SQL

(Advance experience in API Architecture and MVC are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

Experience in a position of seniority (leading a team, coaching/mentoring)

Minimum of 6 years of experience in a practical development position

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline OR proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

