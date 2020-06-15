Systems Administrator

Jun 15, 2020

DUTIES:

  • Setup of Web Services

  • Monitoring and Maintenance of Linux & Windows Systems

  • Configuration Management

  • System administration of servers and software

REQUIREMENTS:

  • You will need comprehensive Linux and scripting skills.

  • You will need some basic SQL experience.

  • AWS (S3 Bucket & ECR)Windows Servers

  • Linux Systems (Ubuntu, Centos and Redhat)

  • Docker

  • SSH Tools (Putty, Mobax)

  • APi Hosting, Deployment and Maintenance

  • Automation (TeamCity, Puppet)

  • Checking service from Linux side, troubleshooting and checking logs

  • Web Services (Caddy, Nginx and IIS)

  • Monitoring – Knowledge of monitoring tools and setting up monitoring scripts (PRTG Networks, Watchdog)

  • Database Management (Kong , MSSQL, PostGreSQL) Setup, Install, Configuration and Backups

  • Error Logging (GreyLog)

