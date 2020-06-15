Systems Administrator

DUTIES:
- Setup of Web Services
- Monitoring and Maintenance of Linux & Windows Systems
- Configuration Management
- System administration of servers and software
REQUIREMENTS:
- You will need comprehensive Linux and scripting skills.
- You will need some basic SQL experience.
- AWS (S3 Bucket & ECR)Windows Servers
- Linux Systems (Ubuntu, Centos and Redhat)
- Docker
- SSH Tools (Putty, Mobax)
- APi Hosting, Deployment and Maintenance
- Automation (TeamCity, Puppet)
- Checking service from Linux side, troubleshooting and checking logs
- Web Services (Caddy, Nginx and IIS)
- Monitoring – Knowledge of monitoring tools and setting up monitoring scripts (PRTG Networks, Watchdog)
- Database Management (Kong , MSSQL, PostGreSQL) Setup, Install, Configuration and Backups
- Error Logging (GreyLog)